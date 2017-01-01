Most read of 2017: Five 20 and younger killed in Mason City auto accident

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – A car crash in the early-morning hours of April 10 shook a community.Five people, all ages 20 and under, died that day near downtown Mason City when a 2007 Jeep Liberty crashed into an electrical wire before hitting a tree around 2:40 a.m.Zachary Wolf Hartley, 20, of Mason City, was the driver.Donte William Foster, 17, of Mason City, was a passenger.Roderick Lemeual Lewis, 18, of Mason City, was a passenger.Sydney Nikole Alcorn, 14, of Mason City, was a passenger.Alex Parvon-Charles Wiebke, 19, of Mason City, was a passenger.All the occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.Hartley, Wiebke and Lewis were former Mason City High School students.Foster was a current student at Mason City, and Alcorn was a current student at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock.It was later released the driver of the vehicle was legally drunk and the vehicle was traveling near 80 miles per hour in 30-mile-per-hour zone.“No one called the police to report erratic driving, nobody called to report there was a small event that people were attending consuming alcohol. We didn't have an opportunity to intervene and I don't think anyone else did either,” Chief Jeff Brinkley said in a press conference to release the findings of the investigation.“This is how kids get alcohol, this is what kids do in their free time. This is a community story, and I think we as leaders and parents and schools and health officials, we need to do something to work hard to change some of that demeanor and that attitude toward drinking and driving,” Brinkley added."All of us at the Mason City Community School District are saddened by the news of this morning's tragic car accident involving current and former students of Mason City schools and our district. Upon learning of this information, additional counselors and support staff were called to the buildings to support students and staff, and they will continue to be available as needed in the days to come. The AEA 267 Crisis Response Team and community leaders are also assisting us in helping students, families and staff deal with this news. Please do not hesitate to let us know how we can be assistance to you and your family."