Most popular ideas to revitalize Southbridge Mall released

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Southbridge Mall brainstorming session yielded some ideas on how to revitalize a mall that has seen several stores close of late.The community session occurred in January, and the most popular idea was to reopen the former Cinema V movie theater complex as a theater/bar or a discount “second-run” movie theater.The second-most popular idea was to open an indoor miniature golf course, followed by an old-school arcade and an indoor playground.A press release from the city said “service businesses, such as a physical therapy/rehab center, a day care center, medical clinic, and an Early Childhood Family outlet” were also popular.The release added that suggestions for food and beverage consisted of Panera, Olive Garden, Krispy Kreme, Chuck E Cheese and TGI Friday’s, to a local bakery, distillery and a local food market.