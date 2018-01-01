wx_icon Mason City 24°

Most popular ideas to revitalize Southbridge Mall released

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 10:40 AM
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Southbridge Mall brainstorming session yielded some ideas on how to revitalize a mall that has seen several stores close of late.
The community session occurred in January, and the most popular idea was to reopen the former Cinema V movie theater complex as a theater/bar or a discount “second-run” movie theater.
The second-most popular idea was to open an indoor miniature golf course, followed by an old-school arcade and an indoor playground.
A press release from the city said “service businesses, such as a physical therapy/rehab center, a day care center, medical clinic, and an Early Childhood Family outlet” were also popular.
The release added that suggestions for food and beverage consisted of Panera, Olive Garden, Krispy Kreme, Chuck E Cheese and TGI Friday’s, to a local bakery, distillery and a local food market.

