Charles City building now on Most Endangered Properties list

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A historic cornerstone building located in Charles City has been named to the “Most Endangered Properties” list by a state organization.

Scroll for more content...

Preservation Iowa has announced that the Dr. J.W. Smith building, also known as the Winterink building, is on this year's most endangered properties list.

The organization is announcing one property a day on Facebook until the list is complete.

One local man from Charles City says the city needs to try to find a way to raise funds in efforts to save the building.

“I was in the construction business, I know it costs a lot of money to keep these old buildings up, and it’s hard for the landlord to get enough rent out of the an old building like this to keep the building in shape. So the need is to have some sort of funds but who knows what kind or where to get them,” says Ron Ebner.

The Charles City Historic Preservation commission nominated the building which was constructed in 1866.