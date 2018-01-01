More than a foot of snow in some locations as storm batters viewing area



Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

Scroll for more content...

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Near-Blizzard Conditions With Extremely Hazardous Travel Expected Through This Morning... .Significant snowfall will continue over north central into northeast Iowa through early afternoon. Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph at times and near-blizzard conditions will be possible at times. Snow will be wet and very heavy. Farther southwest of the snow band, temperatures will be warm enough to keep precipitation mainly as rain over southern Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

RELATED: Tow bans, power outages and travel limitations in much of area.

VIDEO: Latest Forecast

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

* WHAT...Heavy snowfall will continue at times through the morning with snowfall rates of 1 inch or more per hour from to around noon today. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches with locally higher amounts over northeast Iowa are expected. The heaviest snowfall region is expected from near Mason City to near Waterloo.

* WHERE...North Central into Northeast and East Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on extremely difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Tree branches and power lines may be downed from heavy, wet snow. Flat roofs may collapse from the weight of the heavy wet snow. Snow will be difficult to move and caution is advised with snow removal for some individuals.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Nicollet; Sibley; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOW ENDING WEST CENTRAL...CONTINUES ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS MORNING... .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across parts of west central and south central Minnesota, west of a line from Benson, Olivia and Albert Lea. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect west of a line from St Peter to Owatonna. Total snowfall accumulations in the warning area will range from 5 to 10 inches, with amounts nearing one foot in south central Minnesota along the Iowa border. A very tight gradient exists on the northern and eastern fringes of the winter storm warning, with amounts tapering off to near nothing just outside of the warning area. Snowfall amounts in the Advisory area will range from 2 to 5 inches, with amounts on the higher end of that range primarily in the southwestern portion of the counties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hazardous Travel Expected Today... .Through 10 AM, snow will continue across portions of south central Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The snow will be heavy at times with rates up to 1 inch per hour expected from Mason City to Oelwein Iowa. Travel will be hazardous today across parts of northeast Iowa. Up to 10 inches of snow has already fallen across Floyd County in northeast Iowa. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches north of a St. Ansgar to Oelwein Iowa line and 9 to 14 inches south of this line. There will be a sharp decrease in the snow amounts across Mower County in southeast Minnesota, and Clayton, Winneshiek, and Howard counties in northeast Iowa. The combination of gusty winds and the heavy, wet snow could also lead to minor tree damage and isolated power outages. Those shoveling the snow should use caution and take frequent breaks. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches north of a St. Ansgar to Oelwein Iowa line and 9 to 14 inches south of this line.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hazardous Travel Expected Today... .Through 10 AM, snow will continue across portions of south central Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The snow will be heavy at times with rates up to 1 inch per hour expected from Mason City to Oelwein Iowa. Travel will be hazardous today across parts of northeast Iowa. Up to 10 inches of snow has already fallen across Floyd County in northeast Iowa. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches north of a St. Ansgar to Oelwein Iowa line and 9 to 14 inches south of this line. There will be a sharp decrease in the snow amounts across Mower County in southeast Minnesota, and Clayton, Winneshiek, and Howard counties in northeast Iowa. The combination of gusty winds and the heavy, wet snow could also lead to minor tree damage and isolated power outages. Those shoveling the snow should use caution and take frequent breaks. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Winneshiek County. In Minnesota, Mower County.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.