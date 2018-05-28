Update: Alliant Energy prepared for 'all-nighter' after thousands lose power

Alliant Energy has called in extra crews and is prepared for “an all-nighter” after a storm left thousands without power in north Iowa after a severe thunderstorm.

Justin Foss, an Alliant Energy spokesman, said they “hope to have all homes back on by tonight and early (Tuesday) morning."

Alliant Energy is reminding people not to get near or drive over downed power lines.

You can follow updates on the outages from Alliant Energy here.

Related: Images from the storm.

8:45 p.m. update: Alliant Energy is reporting 8,582 outages in north Iowa.

8 p.m. update: The number of outages has eclipsed 10,000, according to Alliant Energy. The number of reported outages reached 10, 615.

7:40 p.m. update: The outages have dropped to 8,885 in north Iowa.

7:20 p.m. update: The number of outages has risen to 9,474, according to the online outage map.

7 p.m. update: The number of Alliant energy customers in north Iowa without power is at 9,263, according to its online outage map.

6:45 p.m. update: The number of Alliant Energy customers without power is nearing 9,000. According to the outage map, 8,853 customers don't have power.

6:15 p.m. update: More than 8,000 people are without power as a severe thunderstorm rolls through north Iowa.

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 8,002 people are without power as outages affect people in Hancock, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android