Alliant Energy has called in extra crews and is prepared for “an all-nighter” after a storm left thousands without power in north Iowa after a severe thunderstorm.
Justin Foss, an Alliant Energy spokesman, said they “hope to have all homes back on by tonight and early (Tuesday) morning."
Alliant Energy is reminding people not to get near or drive over downed power lines.
You can follow updates on the outages from Alliant Energy here.
Related: Images from the storm.
8:45 p.m. update: Alliant Energy is reporting 8,582 outages in north Iowa.
8 p.m. update: The number of outages has eclipsed 10,000, according to Alliant Energy. The number of reported outages reached 10, 615.
7:40 p.m. update: The outages have dropped to 8,885 in north Iowa.
7:20 p.m. update: The number of outages has risen to 9,474, according to the online outage map.
7 p.m. update: The number of Alliant energy customers in north Iowa without power is at 9,263, according to its online outage map.
6:45 p.m. update: The number of Alliant Energy customers without power is nearing 9,000. According to the outage map, 8,853 customers don't have power.
6:15 p.m. update: More than 8,000 people are without power as a severe thunderstorm rolls through north Iowa.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 8,002 people are without power as outages affect people in Hancock, Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.
Weather links
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Tweets by KIMTWeather
Related Content
- Update: Alliant Energy prepared for 'all-nighter' after thousands lose power
- Accused Alliant Energy burglar pleads not guilty
- Iowa approves rate hike for Alliant Energy
- UPDATE: Power restored to more than 2,700 Alliant Energy customers in Mason City
- Two Alliant Energy employees credited with helping elderly woman during Mason City dog attack
- Apple is now completely powered by clean energy
- Energy assistance available
- At least 6 killed in deadly storm, thousands without power
- Thousands still without power as storm clean-up continues
- 'Jessica Jones' loses power in slow-moving second season