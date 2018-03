Scroll for more content...

More than 450,000 smoke alarms nationwide are being recalled after it was discovered that a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and not allow the alarm to detect smoke.Kidde has recalled 452,000 units sold in the United States for its PI2010 and PI8010 models.The recall date was March 21 and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said onthat the production error poses “a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.”