Legacy Run funds scholarships for the children of veterans

AUSTIN, Minn. - Between 300 and 400 American Legion riders from all over the country are on a 5-state, more than 1,000 mile journey called the Legacy Run to raise money and awareness for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. On Tuesday, they made a stop at the Austin American Legion Post 91.

The American Legion Legacy Scholarship helps fund the educations of the children of servicepeople who were killed or disabled in action post-9/11.

"What this does is ensures that those kids have that opportunity, it's not lost because their parents made sacrifices for their country," says Post 91 Commander Tom Lenway.

Since the scholarship's creation in 2002, the American Legion has raised $13 million in scholarship funds.