More than 3 ounces of meth found in southern MN vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As Rochester’s Criminal Interdiction Unit arrived to execute a search warrant Tuesday, a car pulled into the driveway and more than three ounces of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Kevin Kupsch, 46, was arrested and is facing a charge for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a possession in a park zone charge.

Authorities say the search warrant was conducted at 1410 1st St. SE.

When the vehicle turned into the residence, the driver went to the back yard before police questioned him.