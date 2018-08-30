ROCHESTER, Minn. – As Rochester’s Criminal Interdiction Unit arrived to execute a search warrant Tuesday, a car pulled into the driveway and more than three ounces of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.
Kevin Kupsch, 46, was arrested and is facing a charge for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a possession in a park zone charge.
Authorities say the search warrant was conducted at 1410 1st St. SE.
When the vehicle turned into the residence, the driver went to the back yard before police questioned him.
Related Content
- More than 3 ounces of meth found in southern MN vehicle
- Southern MN kidnapping suspect, child found in Waterloo
- Southern MN couple charged after being found with 300 crappies
- Road conditions causing accidents in southern MN
- Update: Wanted southern MN man located unresponsive
- Authorities respond to crash involving school bus in southern MN
- Man assaults parents with flashlight, paring knife in southern MN
- Man flees officers, then his house during southern MN pursuit
- Some roads in southern MN and north Iowa completely covered
- Nude motorist sought after damage reports in southern MN
Scroll for more content...