Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than 3 ounces of meth found in southern MN vehicle

Kevin Kupsch, 46, was arrested and is facing a charge for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a possession in a park zone charge.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:50 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As Rochester’s Criminal Interdiction Unit arrived to execute a search warrant Tuesday, a car pulled into the driveway and more than three ounces of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.
Kevin Kupsch, 46, was arrested and is facing a charge for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and a possession in a park zone charge.
Authorities say the search warrant was conducted at 1410 1st St. SE.
When the vehicle turned into the residence, the driver went to the back yard before police questioned him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events