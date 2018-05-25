Clear

UPDATE: Power restored to more than 2,700 Alliant Energy customers in Mason City

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, it began at 9:44 a.m. for an unknown reason.

Posted: May. 22, 2018 9:59 AM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 10:33 AM

UPDATE: According to Alliant Energy's website, power is now restored to the more than 2,700 Mason City customers who experienced an outage this morning.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A power outage in Mason City has left more than 2,700 customers without power.
The estimated time of restoration is noon.

