UPDATE: Power restored to more than 2,700 Alliant Energy customers in Mason City

UPDATE: According to Alliant Energy's website, power is now restored to the more than 2,700 Mason City customers who experienced an outage this morning.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A power outage in Mason City has left more than 2,700 customers without power.

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, it began at 9:44 a.m. for an unknown reason.

The estimated time of restoration is noon.