More than 200 Alliant Energy customers without power in Kossuth County

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa – More than 200 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Kossuth County.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 204 customers have been without power since around 8:55 a.m. The outage appears to be near Burt, north of Algona.
The estimated time of restoration is listed at 11 a.m.
