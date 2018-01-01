wx_icon Mason City 29°

wx_icon Albert Lea 27°

wx_icon Austin 28°

wx_icon Charles City 34°

wx_icon Rochester 29°

Clear

More than 200 Alliant Energy customers without power in Kossuth County

According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 204 customers have been without power since around 8:55 a.m.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 9:32 AM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 9:37 AM
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa – More than 200 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Kossuth County.
According to the Alliant Energy outage map, 204 customers have been without power since around 8:55 a.m. The outage appears to be near Burt, north of Algona.
The estimated time of restoration is listed at 11 a.m.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events