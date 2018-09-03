More rainy weather on the horizon

Tired of the rainy weather? The bad news is the soggy start to the week will continue for a couple more days.
A threat for severe weather returns Tuesday as much of the area is under a marginal risk. The main threats are heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding along with some wind and hail.
Storms are expected to end Wednesday morning.
