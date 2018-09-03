Clear
More rainy weather on the horizon

A threat for severe weather returns Tuesday as much of the area is under a marginal risk.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 6:05 PM

Tired of the rainy weather? The bad news is the soggy start to the week will continue for a couple more days.
A threat for severe weather returns Tuesday as much of the area is under a marginal risk. The main threats are heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding along with some wind and hail.
Storms are expected to end Wednesday morning.

Mason City
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
