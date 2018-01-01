More probation for Howard County woman

DECORAH, Iowa – A Cresco woman has gotten probation in Winneshiek County.

33-year-old Krista Lea-Rose Reinsvold has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree attempted burglary. Law enforcement says she burglarized a trailer along Highway 9, just southeast of Ridgeway, in April 2017. Reinsvold was sentenced on Tuesday to two years of supervised probation.

This comes after Reinsvold received 60 days in jail and two to five years of probation after pleading guilty to 2nd degree theft, 4th degree theft, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp in Howard County.