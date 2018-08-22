More paving work on Highway 52 in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northbound ramp closures will begin Wednesday on Highway 52 between Interstate 90 and Highway 63.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are urged to slow down in work zones and pay attention.

Crews will begin work at the I-90 interchange but that ramp will not close to traffic. Access to Highway 52 may change during the paving process, however. As crews move north, ramps will close at Marion Road, Olmsted County Road 1 and Highway 62 between 9 am and 3 pm. MnDOT says should be completed in about one week, weather permitting.

Paving also continues on all northbound lanes of Highway 52 between I-90 and Highway 63. Motorists will encounter single lane traffic during the paving process.

Work on this $6.6 million project is expected to conclude late this fall.