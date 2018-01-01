More male mentors needed for program

MASON CITY, Iowa – January is national mentoring month and one local mentoring program is calling on male role models to sign up to help kids in north Iowa.

The Mason City Youth Task Force is seeing a shortage in male mentors for their one-on-one mentoring project.

Right now there are 13 boys on their waiting list, which is why there is a need for male mentors.

Many of the children in the program come from sing-parent homes and dont often have a father figure to look up to.

Jessica Prazak, who is the coordinator also mentors, explains what she has seen first-hand on how mentoring impacts a child’s life.

“I’ve seen my mentee grow up from 3rd and 4th grade all the way up to a junior and senior high school now, and just seeing that progression and just the positive things that have happened in their lives," she said.

The Mason City Youth Task Force has a total of five mentors going through training and only one is a male.

If you are interested, you may contact the Mason City Youth Task Force.