Clear

More infections confirmed from tainted McDonald's salads

Map of Cyclospora infections linked to McDonald's salads Map of Cyclospora infections linked to McDonald's salads

Iowa and Minnesota among 15 states in the outbreak.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – The Food and Drug Administration says 476 people are now confirmed to have gotten sick from eating contaminated salads from McDonald’s.

The outbreak of Cyclospora in 15 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, was first reported in July. McDonald’s stopped selling the salads on July 13. The FDA says an examination of an unused package of romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald’s by an outside vendor found Cyclospora.

Symptoms of the infection include:

• Frequent watery diarrhea
• Loss of appetite and weight
• Cramping, bloating and/or increased gas
• Nausea (vomiting is less common)
• Fatigue
• Low-grade fever

It may take a week or more for symptoms to show up after consuming contaminated food.

The investigation into this outbreak is continuing and a review is underway of distribution and supplier information for romaine lettuce and carrots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events