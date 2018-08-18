More infections confirmed from tainted McDonald's salads

WASHINGTON, DC – The Food and Drug Administration says 476 people are now confirmed to have gotten sick from eating contaminated salads from McDonald’s.

The outbreak of Cyclospora in 15 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, was first reported in July. McDonald’s stopped selling the salads on July 13. The FDA says an examination of an unused package of romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald’s by an outside vendor found Cyclospora.

Symptoms of the infection include:

• Frequent watery diarrhea

• Loss of appetite and weight

• Cramping, bloating and/or increased gas

• Nausea (vomiting is less common)

• Fatigue

• Low-grade fever

It may take a week or more for symptoms to show up after consuming contaminated food.

The investigation into this outbreak is continuing and a review is underway of distribution and supplier information for romaine lettuce and carrots.