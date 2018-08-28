More details emerge surrounding alleged robbery near Rochester gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are now saying a 28-year-old male was robbed by suspects who had and a semi-automatic handgun. Initially, it was reported as a teen who was robbed.

Police say Sunday at 5:45 p.m., a juvenile reported he had been robbed at the Holiday gas station near the government center by some people who knew who asked him for money.

Police said Tuesday that the victim was in the car with the suspects and told them he had $120 in cash before they demanded the money.

A person inside the car allegedly opened the bag and showed the man a gun. Police said a scuffle ensued in the parking lot before the suspect vehicle left and the victim had to get out of the way of the moving car.

No arrests have been made.