More body parts found in the Mississippi River

Appears to match body parts found on July 21.

Posted: Aug. 19, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WABASHA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say more body parts have been found in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsch says two boys discovered a torso and an attached leg with a boot on Saturday.

The Winona Daily News reports the boot appears to match a boot found on a human leg that was discovered July 21 along the river near West Newton.

In April, a 61-year-old Pepin, Wisconsin, man disappeared after taking his sailboat onto Lake Pepin. His boat was found unoccupied, with the motor running, the next day.

The remains discovered Saturday were found about four miles downriver from where searchers were looking for the missing boater.

DNA tests will be conducted on the remains.

