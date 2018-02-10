wx_icon Mason City 10°

Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35 Full Story

More Than A Word

A showing of "More Than A Word" sparked conversation in light of the recent Cleveland Indians mascot change.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2018 1:18 PM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Just under 2 weeks ago, the Cleveland Indians MLB team took their mascot, Chief Wahoo, off of their hats and jerseys.

But the conversation isn't stopping there. A movie called, "More Than A Word" was shown to parents, students, and teachers to have an open conversation on stereotypes about Native Americans. 

The main topic of the discussion was how de-humanizing Native American mascots are. Those at the event say they just wish people would get to know their culture. 

