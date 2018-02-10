ROCHESTER, Minn.- Just under 2 weeks ago, the Cleveland Indians MLB team took their mascot, Chief Wahoo, off of their hats and jerseys.

Scroll for more content...

But the conversation isn't stopping there. A movie called, "More Than A Word" was shown to parents, students, and teachers to have an open conversation on stereotypes about Native Americans.

The main topic of the discussion was how de-humanizing Native American mascots are. Those at the event say they just wish people would get to know their culture.