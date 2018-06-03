Local auto shop sees increase in costumers after snow storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The wet heavy snow were to blame for 93 incidents and 119 in Iowa.

Many auto shops like Babcock said they see an increase in vehicles coming in because of snow related accidents.

We spoke to Derek Severson, a mechanic, who tells us that during all extreme weather he see’s a lot of cars come in.

“When the snow flies like this. You get pretty higher accumulation of snow. It gets to be a more common issue that running into curbs hitting mediums things in parking lots.“

There is good news, Severson said there are ways to prevent your car from ending up in his auto shop.

“A good set of snow tires will really change how a vehicle drives and handles on snow and ice.”

If you aren't able to afford to all new tires he also said that the best way is to drive slow.

“Be a lot more cautious. You know slow your speeds down and give yourself a little bit better reaction time for your vehicles around you.”