Monday truck fire in Rochester

Cause is under investigation.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A boom truck caught on fire Monday morning in Rochester.

It happened at 1327 20th Street NW. The Rochester Fire Department says the truck was covered in flames when they arrived but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The truck appears to be a total loss, with minor damage to an adjacent home. Firefighters say smoke entered the house but was quickly ventilated.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

