Moms come together for Wear Orange Rally

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- On Saturday, community members gathered at Peace Plaza for the Wear Orange Rally one day after National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
The crowd heard from gun survivor Bob Mokos of Everytown Survivor Network, Mayor Ardell Brede, Representative Ilhan Omar, Representative Dave Pinto, Senator Tina Smith, and Officer Joel Miller.
Byron mother of 2 Alisha Eicken attended the event as a volunteer. She says was motivated to get involved after the parkland shooting, though she tells KIMT she doesn't worry about her own children's safety. "No, because they're white... And they're young. I'm so lucky, but not everyone has that privilege," she explains.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense hosted the event.
- Mom inadvertently smothered baby
