Mom says she found infant son unresponsive in bathtub in Iowa

Authorities say an 11-month-old child died after being left alone in a bathtub in west-central Iowa.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 6:47 AM

BAGLEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old child died after being left alone in a bathtub in west-central Iowa.

The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release that first responders were called to the home in Bagley around 8:20 p.m. Friday. The release says they failed to resuscitate the boy.

His mother told deputies that while bathing her son she left him unattended for a short time. She says he was lying unresponsive in the bathtub when she returned. The two were alone in the house when the incident occurred.

Authorities are trying to determine how long she left him and for what reason. No charges have been announced.

