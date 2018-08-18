Clear

Mohawks eager to start season

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 10:11 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Mason City Mohawks are fired up for this season after going 2-7 last year.
This year the sophomores are saying the practices are being stepped up. The amount of leadership is pushing the younger group to play at a higher level. And this year, they have big goals they’re hoping to accomplish like smashing the school rushing record of 356 yards.
“The offense of line is looking good the running back is looking good, we’re all in sink and we’re going to do it,” said center Kade Kloster-Hodak

“We have a strong running team we all we have a really good O line,” said Quarterback Jake Kaune. “We all get behind them and they have big holes and we just run right through.’
The Mohawks are taking the field for the first game of the season at home hosting the Fort Dodge Dodgers on August 24th.

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
