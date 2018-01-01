Mohawk hockey wins first state tournament game in over 10 years

Scroll for more content...

The third-seeded Mason City Mohawk Hockey Club defeated the Omaha Jr. Lancers 3-2 in the state quarterfinals Friday afternoon. Speed Toyne delivered the game winning goal with 3:40 remaining in the third period. Jacob Lang and Cole Baskerville also recorded goals for the Mohawks. Mason City advances to the semifinals where they face the Des Moines Oak Leafs at noon on Saturday.