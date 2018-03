Scroll for more content...

The Mason City Mohawk Hockey Club lost the MHSHL championship game to Sioux City Sunday. The Sioux City Metro scores two goals early in the first and never gave up their lead. Mason City had goals from Wil Cooney and Zach Jimenez. The Mohawks were in their first title game since 2006 and say goodbye to 14 seniors. Click on the video tab for the full coverage from the Ames Ice Arena.