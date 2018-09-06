Modern hotel renovation

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Another transformation happening downtown at the holiday inn downtown, workers are busy clearing out parts of the hotel.
They stopped accepting guests earlier this week, so they can start renovating the hotel into a new modern design.
We spoke to resident John Goetz who moved to Rochester 9 years ago.
He tells us he loves the way Rochester is growing.
“It's been great to watch the city get bigger and better,” he said.
We spoke to staff at the hotel and they tell us they're hoping to be finished and fully open again in 2019.
