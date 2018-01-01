Mobile home fire in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Flames destroyed a mobile home Saturday morning.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to 1500 South Shore Drive Lot #22 around 7:30 am for a trailer on fire. Firefighters entered through the south side door of the trailer and found heavy smoke and flames before they could extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on scene for several hours to make sure all hot spots were out with sub-zero temperatures making operations difficult.

The Fire Department says one cat died in the fire and another cat and dog are missing. Owner Justin Lindner was not at home at the time of the fire and told the Fire Department he has no insurance. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist him.

The mobile home is being called a total loss, with an estimated $25,000 in damage to the trailer and a $5,000 in lost contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Clear Lake Police Department, Ventura Fire Department, and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.