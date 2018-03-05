MnDOT warns drivers to take it slow on roads, leave room for snow plows

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation knows March is one of the snowiest months.

MnDOT prepared for Monday's winter storm by having 101 snow plows out across the 11-county district.

Steve Rathbun has been a MnDOT snow plow driver for four seasons. He said prep work and getting his truck ready is key right before they head out to handle winter weather.

"But anytime the wind’s blowing and it’s snowing hard, I think they predict about an inch an hour," Rathbun said.

He said they do a little work to pretreat the roads before the storm.

"If we can get underneath the compaction, it’s easier for us to get it up and get it off the road so it’s less hassle for the public," Rathbun said.

In order for the salt to stick on the roadways, crews have to take it slow.

"With this wind, they want to make sure that the product gets dropped down on the road," Mike Dougherty, with MnDOT, said, "the salt to make the full impact so they will be going slower."

It's a reminder for drivers to take it slow and give the snow plows plenty of room so they can do their jobs.

"We can’t drive as fast as everybody else and put down material because it simply just wouldn’t be on the road," Rathbun said.

Those with MnDOT said they'll rotate a fresh crew of drivers at midnight.