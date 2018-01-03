wx_icon Mason City -2°

MnDOT awards grant money for transportation projects

The state awarded grant money to seven communities for transportation projects.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - MnDOT is awarding $18 million to seven communities for state highway projects.

Dodge County was awarded $135,450. Highway 56 will be getting a bypass lane for southbound traffic and a right-hand turn lane for northbound traffic.

The project will also improve access to Con-Tech Manufacturing. This could result in the ability to add more jobs to their operation.

Adam Lemke lives in Dodge Center and works at McNeilus Steel. He said the improvement will be very helpful to him as both a worker and driver.

"For us especially, it's going to add easier access into contact just in and out, getting parts in and out, make it faster," Lemke said. "As far as transportation, you're probably going to shave off a few minutes on people's times. I mean I always appreciate a couple extra minutes in the morning just to get ready."

