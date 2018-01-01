Mitchell County Sheriff's Office asking for publics help

Scroll for more content...

MCINTIRE, Iowa- Those with the Mitchel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help and you could be rewarded for your efforts.Pictures showing massive damage to Pinicon Alders Cabin have been released showing extensive damage to one of the cabins as well as an outhouse which the sheriff’s office says is completely destroyed.Those with the Mitchell County Conservation Board said they are unable to rent out the cabin for an extended period of time because of the extent of the damage.Those with the sheriff’s office say they are looking for a Ford F-250 between the years of 1999-2004. They say the person driving the vehicle may be responsible for the damage.Daniel Hockens lives across the street from the campground and says it’s a shame someone would cause such damage to this area.“I just hope that they fix it up and put some security setup on it,” he said. “If they have been talking a lot about doing that.”Those with the conservation board said they are offering a $1 thousand reward for information leading to the individuals arrest.