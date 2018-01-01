Mistrial declared in Lindaman sex abuse trial

Scroll for more content...

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - A mistrial has been declared in Doug Lindaman’s Floyd County sexual abuse trial after a witness talked about Lindaman’s criminal history.The mistrial was declared Friday for Lindaman, who is on trial for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 2011, the Floyd County Attorney said.A new trial date has not been set.Lindaman was found guilty in April of 2016 for sexual abuse of a boy and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison.However, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed the conviction of the 61-year-old man because he was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waving his right to have an attorney. It was then determined a new trial was needed.