Mistrial declared in Lindaman sex abuse trial

A mistrial has occurred in Doug Lindaman’s sexual abuse trial after a witness talked about Lindaman’s criminal history.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2018 1:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2018 1:43 PM
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - A mistrial has been declared in Doug Lindaman’s Floyd County sexual abuse trial after a witness talked about Lindaman’s criminal history.
The mistrial was declared Friday for Lindaman, who is on trial for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 2011, the Floyd County Attorney said.
A new trial date has not been set. 
Lindaman was found guilty in April of 2016 for sexual abuse of a boy and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison.
However, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed the conviction of the 61-year-old man because he was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waving his right to have an attorney. It was then determined a new trial was needed.

