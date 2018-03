OSSIAN, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Scroll for more content...

35-year-old Garrett Allen Ronan of Ossian was last seen February 28 in Decorah. The Sheriff’s Office says he was driving a red Chevy Volt with Minnesota license plate 600 UJM.

Ronan is described as 6’9’’ and 335 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call (563) 382-4268.