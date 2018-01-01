Misdemeanor plea in marijuana-growing bust

OSAGE, Iowa – What authorities said was the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation has resulted in charges dismissed against two people and a guilty plea to an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says it searched a home in Toeterville on April 17, 2017 and found marijuana, marijuana seeds, growing chemicals, and equipment used to grow and manufacture the drug. They arrested Karyl, Amanda, and Shane O’Connor, the three people who lived at the home.

54-year-old Karyl O’Connor and 27-year-old Amanda O’Connor were charged with manufacturing and possession of marijuana. Those charges have been dismissed, however, in what the Mitchell County Attorney’s Office calls “the interest of justice.”

28-year-old Shane O’Connor was also charged with manufacturing and possession of pot but pleaded guilty to prohibited acts. He’s been ordered to serve one year of probation and pay a $625 fine.