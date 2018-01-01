Misconduct charge dismissed against ex-jail deputy

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A charge of misconduct has been dropped against a former Freeborn County Detention Deputy.

45-year-old Chad Stephen Rochleau had pleaded not guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of misconduct by a public official. He was accused of asking an adult female inmate to remove her clothes in front of the cameras in her cell.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate this case in February 2017 and it was eventually handed off to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for prosecution. However, County Attorney Ostrem says it was determined the charge could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt and it was dismissed on Thursday.