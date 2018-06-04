AUSTIN, Minn. – A motorcycle and a car collided in an intersection Monday morning.
Scroll for more content...
It took place at 1st Street and 2nd Avenue Northwest in Austin. The car and motorcycle were both stopped at the intersection and then pulled forward at the same time, causing a minor accident.
Authorities say no one was hurt and no citations were issued.
Related Content
- Minor car/motorcycle accident in Austin
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Two people injured after car versus motorcycle accident
- Rider hurt after Rochester motorcycle accident
- Deer Vs. Motorcycle Accident Injuries One
- Man on Motorcycle Hit by Car
- Car/deer accident blocked I-35
- Snowmobile accident between brothers leave 1 with minor injuries
- Wykoff man dies in single-car accident