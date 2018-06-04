Clear

Minor car/motorcycle accident in Austin

No one hurt in Monday morning collision.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A motorcycle and a car collided in an intersection Monday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It took place at 1st Street and 2nd Avenue Northwest in Austin. The car and motorcycle were both stopped at the intersection and then pulled forward at the same time, causing a minor accident.

Authorities say no one was hurt and no citations were issued.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
A sunny and dry start to the week. Chance for rain tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events