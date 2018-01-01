Minnesota woman facing terrorism charge for campus fires

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota woman accused of setting fires at a Minnesota university campus is now facing a terrorism charge.

Nineteen-year-old Tnuza Jamal Hassan was charged Wednesday in federal court with attempting to provide material support to al-Qaida, lying to the FBI and arson. She also faces a state arson charge.

Hassan is a former student at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

A federal indictment says she attempted to provide support to al-Qaida in September by trying to provide "personnel," but details about the accusation are unclear. She's also accused of lying about writing a letter in March to two fellow students that encouraged them to join jihad.

Prosecutors say she set several fires on campus in January because she was angry about U.S. military actions overseas. No one was injured.

Her attorneys had no comment.