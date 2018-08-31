Minnesota test scores show no improvement in math, reading

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota schools' latest test scores show no improvement in math and reading and little movement in the state's persistent achievement gap for students of color.

The Star Tribune reports that the results released Thursday show reading scores remained flat in the state for the third year despite efforts to boost test scores and reduce disparities between student groups. Scores show that 60 percent of students met the state's proficiency standards in the 2017-18 school year.

Math scores declined with 57 percent of students meeting Minnesota standards, down from 59 percent a year earlier.

Performance gaps slightly improved but remain stark with a 35 percentage point gap between white and black students in reading and a 38 percentage point difference in math.

State education officials say the scores don't provide a full picture of student or school performance.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com