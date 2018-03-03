Minnesota study links gender and speech

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A University of Minnesota study says there may be a link between gender dysphoria and speech patterns.

Gender dysphoria is when a person identifies with a different gender than the sex they're assigned at birth.

Minnesota Daily reports that the study found boys with gender dysphoria may sound less typically male than boys without gender dysphoria. During the study, adults listened to speech samples from children between ages 5 and 13 and then rated how male or female the speech sounded.

Study lead author Ben Munson says the findings suggest that those with gender dysphoria learned different speech features during development, which debunks the belief that anatomical or physiological differences cause people with gender dysphoria to speak differently.

Researchers hope to eventually use the findings in clinical applications.