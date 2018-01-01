wx_icon Mason City

Minnesota skating coach accused of sexually abusing students

St. Louis Park man charged with several felony crimes.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 5:23 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 5:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis area skating coach with sexually abusing one of his students, who was 14 when the alleged abuse began.

Forty-seven-year-old Thomas Incantalupo of St. Louis Park was charged Thursday with several felony counts of criminal sexual conduct. He is in jail and expected to appear in Hennepin County Court Friday.

According to the complaint, Incantalupo began coaching the girl when she was about 9. He allegedly began abusing the girl in 2015 when they traveled to Connecticut for training.

Prosecutors allege Incantalupo took the girl from a practice rink in Eden Prairie in September to a hotel. Her parents eventually went to police, who wired the girl for sound. When the two met at the rink Tuesday, Incantalupo allegedly acknowledged the sexual contact and was arrested.

