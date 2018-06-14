Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New details on deadly collision in Olmsted County Full Story

Minnesota school infested with rats

Up to 200 of the pests may need to be removed.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 8:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Duluth School District will work this summer to get rid of rats that have infested an elementary school.

Scroll for more content...

Facilities manager Dave Spooner estimates there are 100 to 200 rats at Congdon Elementary School. A local pest control firm will clear the footing and foundation drainage system underneath a gym addition where many of the rats have congregated. KBJR-TV says pest control workers are currently trapping about five rats a day.

Spooner says the eradication is compliant with Minnesota Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

The school is closed to the public for now.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events