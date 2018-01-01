wx_icon Mason City 16°

Minnesota school district drops two classic novels from reading list

Blames racial slurs in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 12:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Two classic novels will no longer be required reading in eastern Minnesota schools because they contain racial slurs.

"The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" will be dropped from the Duluth school district's English classes next year in an effort to be considerate to all students.

District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Cary tells the Star Tribune that the decision announced last week followed years of concerns shared by parents, students and community groups. Cary says the district wants to make sure conversations about race are discussed in a way that works for all students.

The books will still be available for optional reading.

Stephan Witherspoon is president of the NAACP's Duluth chapter. Witherspoon says the move is "long overdue" because the literature has "oppressive language."

