Minnesota school district drops two classic novels from reading list

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Two classic novels will no longer be required reading in eastern Minnesota schools because they contain racial slurs.

Scroll for more content...

"The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" will be dropped from the Duluth school district's English classes next year in an effort to be considerate to all students.

District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Michael Cary tells the Star Tribune that the decision announced last week followed years of concerns shared by parents, students and community groups. Cary says the district wants to make sure conversations about race are discussed in a way that works for all students.

The books will still be available for optional reading.

Stephan Witherspoon is president of the NAACP's Duluth chapter. Witherspoon says the move is "long overdue" because the literature has "oppressive language."