wx_icon Mason City 13°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 16°

wx_icon Rochester 10°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Minnesota pillow-maker in trademark fight

My Pillow suing Michigan company over marketing.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 4:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A prominent Minnesota pillow manufacturer is taking a competitor to court over a longstanding trademark dispute.

Scroll for more content...

KFGO radio reports that My Pillow Inc. of Chaska is suing Michigan-based LMP Worldwide Inc. for trademark infringement. My Pillow says that LMP's marketing of its product called "I Love My Pillow" is confusing to potential buyers.

The complaint filed in federal court in Minnesota says LMP is violating Minnesota's Deceptive Trade Practices Act. My Pillow also accuses LMP of breaking the terms of a settlement agreement reached between the companies in a 2012 lawsuit.

The new suit seeks unspecified damages. It also asks a judge to order "the surrender and destruction" of IMP products that may violate trademark rules.

LMP Worldwide did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events