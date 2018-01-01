wx_icon Mason City 31°

Minnesota needs $43 million to fix new license plate system

Officials say it's years behind schedule and has run far over its original budget.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 5:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - State officials say they need another $43 million to fix the new license plate and tab registration system after its rocky rollout.

The system dubbed MNLARS was already years behind schedule and nearly twice its original $48 million budget when it launched this summer. But problems with the mainframe have caused delays in delivering license tabs and titles and frustrated car dealerships with once simple transactions.

Top project managers said Wednesday they need another $43 million to get MNLARS on track. Dana Bailey from Minnesota's Information Technology Services says that will allow the state to fix bugs and correct major issues by this summer.

The request got a chilly reception from Republicans who control the Legislature. Rep. Paul Torkelson says taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill to "clean up this mess."

