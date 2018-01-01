Minnesota misses the cut for new Amazon HQ

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has missed the cut in the race to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

The Seattle-based tech giant released its list of 20 finalists on Thursday morning, including major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and many more. But Minneapolis and St. Paul weren’t on the list.

Amazon opened a casting call for its business this summer and Minnesota quickly made an offer. But while other states and cities publicized their offerings, Minnesota kept its bid under wraps.

The state of Minnesota handed off its bid to the region’s economic development organization, Greater MSP, which declined to release it. Gov. Mark Dayton had said it was a “modest” bid.

After the company’s announcement, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Shawntera Hardy issued the following statement:

“I would like to thank all the public and private sector partners that worked with us on this project, most notably Michael Langley and the entire team at Greater MSP. The economic development partnership we have here in Minnesota is one that will continue to benefit us greatly now and into the future.”

“We have a lot to be proud of in Minnesota. With one of the lowest unemployment and highest workforce participation rates in the country, Minnesota’s economy is strong. Even though we are no longer being considered for this project, we will continue to work every day to strengthen our existing businesses and bring new business to this State. We are open for business!”

Amazon plans to make its final decision later this year.