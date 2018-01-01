wx_icon Mason City 20°

Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault

Daniel Warner

Authorities say he held a knife to his victim's throat.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 3:29 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota man accused of threatening another man with a knife has pleaded guilty.

Authorities say 29-year-old Daniel Robert Warner of Buffalo, MN attacked a man in Osage on October 13, 2017, pinning him to the floor, hitting him in the face and head, and holding a knife to his throat.

Warner reached a plea deal with Mitchell County prosecutors to plead guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. In return, another count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault have been dismissed.

Warner has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation.

