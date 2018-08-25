Minnesota man faces life threatening injuries after being thrown off motorcycle

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. - A Wells, Minn. man suffered life-threatening injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle Saturday evening.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happend just after 5:00 p.m.

John Huston, 66, was travelling southbound on his Yamaha motorcycle on Highway 76, west of County Red 22 in Sheldon Township. His shirt got caught in the right side rear brake and locked it up.

Huston was thrown from his motorcycle and transferred to Gunderson Lutheran in LaCrosse.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

Caledonia Fire and Rescue, Caledonia Police Department, Houston Police Department, and Houston County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.