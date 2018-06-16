KIMT NEWS 3 - A Minnesota man has drowned after trying to save his 7-year-old niece.
Scroll for more content...
Authorities say it happened at Lake Red Rock at the Des Moines River in central Iowa. The incident happened around 3:00 on Friday afternoon.
The girl had been playing on the water's edge and ventured into deeper water.
Her uncle, 42-year-old Cha Charles Lee of St. Paul, tried to help her but also went under water.
A Pleasantville Dive team found Lee's body about 20 yard away after a two-hour search.
The girl was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines and is in stable condition.
Related Content
- Minnesota man drowns in Iowa trying to save niece
- Man saved from icy Minnesota lake
- Mother: Iowa girl's drowning in Sioux Falls happened in seconds
- Minnesota man accused of damaging Iowa hotel room
- Winter lingers on in Minnesota and Iowa
- Iowa tax cuts could save families money
- Teen dies from drowning at Chickasaw Park
- Iowa first, Minnesota second in list of 2018 Best States
- Iowa and Minnesota ranked two 'best states in the U.S.'
- Iowa abortion bill could push women to Minnesota