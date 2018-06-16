Clear
Minnesota man drowns in Iowa trying to save niece

Cha Charles Lee, 42, of St. Paul, tried to help his 7-year-old niece but also went under water.

KIMT NEWS 3 - A Minnesota man has drowned after trying to save his 7-year-old niece.

Authorities say it happened at Lake Red Rock at the Des Moines River in central Iowa. The incident happened around 3:00 on Friday afternoon.

The girl had been playing on the water's edge and ventured into deeper water.

Her uncle, 42-year-old Cha Charles Lee of St. Paul, tried to help her but also went under water.

A Pleasantville Dive team found Lee's body about 20 yard away after a two-hour search.

The girl was taken to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines and is in stable condition.

