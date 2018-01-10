Minnesota law enforcement arrest over 2,600 for DWI over the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the holidays, law enforcement focused on reducing drunk driving.

The state's Department of Public Safety reports more than 2,600 drivers on Minnesota roads were arrested for DWI during the enforcement campaign, which is 200 more than last year.

One driver we spoke with says the number is a little higher than he thought it would be.

"I've never understood people that do that," Mark Prochazka, of Rochester, said. " I know people drink, they enjoy it. Why do they have to get behind the wheel of a car?"

Another driver said the arrests are two-fold.

"We need to keep the roads safe," Diane Helgerson, of Rochester, said. "When people are drinking, the roads are unsafe. The other side to that is, they make money when they arrest people for DWIs."

Authorities say their concerns with drunk driving don't end with the holidays, but continue with Super Bowl weekend coming up.