Minnesota growth has local benefits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota states for the first time since 2001, more people moved to Minnesota than moved out of the Minnesota.

Kathleen Harrington is the President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce. She said population is good news for the Rochester area because there are jobs to fill.

"From now until 2020, we probably need about 24,000 workers in key positions in this area," she said. "That 24,000 includes new jobs being created and the replacement workers for those who will be retiring."

She said the job needs go beyond the healthcare industry.

"We need accounts, we need legal...we need people who are skilled carpenters, and plumbers, and welders,"Harrington said. "We have a full need of folks from all levels of education."

Population growth requires a parallel growth of resources so a larger city can be supported.

"With increase of people comes needed housing, child care, education, facilities," she said. "I think we're seeing Rochester do...the intention and strategies to support those workers is moving at a quick pace as well."

The demand for workers is so high, the Chamber is working to help recruit more people to the area.

"One of it's key areas of focus is work force recruitment, retainment, and retention," she said. "We need to go to the areas where there's high unemployment and make certain that those folks know of the opportunities here."

In addition to face-to-face recruitment, the Chamber will be launching an online tool in a few months that will allow employers to recruit workers.