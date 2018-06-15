Clear
Minnesota illnesses linked to vegetable trays

20 confirmed cases.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota and Wisconsin health officials say a growing number of people are falling ill to infections linked to fresh produce.

Both states are investigating an outbreak in infections caused by Cyclospora, a parasite commonly found in developing countries. Officials have confirmed 30 Wisconsin and 20 Minnesota cases linked to Del Monte brand vegetable trays.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that 17 more people reported feeling sick after eating at a Minneapolis restaurant.

Health officials say symptoms can take up to a week to develop and include loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and a low-grade fever.

A Wisconsin woman is suing Kwik Trip and Del Monte after she became ill from vegetable trays she bought in Eau Claire.

Kwik Trip removed the product from its stores.

